A Spalding woman has died after her car collided with a double decker bus and a van.

The 40-year-old was driving a silver Hyundai i10 which collided with the bus and van on the A52 Main Road, Leverton, Boston on Monday (November 26) at approximately 3.50pm.

The woman was initially taken to hospital, but Lincolnshire Police has today confirmed that she has died.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to call them on 101, quoting incident number 265.