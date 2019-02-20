Spalding festival dedicated to video game Fortnite ‘cancelled’, ticketholders told

Ticketholders for a festival dedicated to popular shooting video game Fortnite have been told it’s been cancelled.

Fortnite Live was scheduled to take place at the Springfield Events & Conference Centre in Spalding on March 23 and 24.

However, organisers Exciting Events Ltd appears to have cancelled the festival.

The firm had been sued by Fortnite’s makers Epic Games after the first Fortnite Live event in Norfolk last weekend was criticised, with parents reportedly demanding refunds due to long queues and underwhelming attractions.

Customers for the event in Spalding have now received emails, which have been forwarded onto the Peterborough Telegraph, allegedly from Exciting Events director Shaun Lord stating that the festival has been cancelled, while a message on what appears to be the firm’s website says the same thing.

The website message states: “We’ve been left with no other option and we’re truly sorry.

“As things stand we can’t yet promise a refund to those who’d already purchased tickets, but we are trying our utmost to find ways to raise money so we can issue some kind of refund if possible.”

The PT has contacted Springfield and Exciting Events but had not heard back at the time of going to press.