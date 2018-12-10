South England braced for five-day freeze as Met Office warns of 60mph winds, ice and snow

Freezing temperatures are set to hit the South of England this week, as cold weather from Iceland sweeps across the UK, bringing strong winds, ice and snow.

The Met Office has warned that conditions could remain extremely wintry until midweek, with temperatures plummeting to a bitter -5C in some parts.

Temperatures are set to plummet in the South this week

Strong winds, icy conditions and a chance of snow

Cold Icelandic air hit the country last night (9 Dec), causing widespread mist, frost and freezing fog, and forecasters are warning the weather will worsen later in the week.

The weather is set to turn increasingly wet as the week progresses, with strong winds of up to 60mph expected in western parts of the country.

Warnings of icy conditions and freezing fog threaten to arrive over the next few days, bringing potential disruption to both road and rail travel, while there is also a possibility of sleet and snow across high ground northern England and Scotland.

The dip in temperatures have seen bookies slash the odds various cities in the UK seeing a white Christmas this year, with the odds at 9/2 on snow hitting London.

This week’s forecast

The forecast for tonight in the South will see some cloud develop in western parts, leading to patchy mist, fog and frost in many places. Temperatures are set to drop to a chilly -3C.

Tomorrow will remain cloudy in the west, with the east seeing some brighter spells, but temperatures will feel cold for all.

From Wednesday into Friday, the weather expected to remain mostly dry and bright, although it will be cold and breezy, especially on Thursday, bringing overnight frost and fog.