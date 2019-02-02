Songs of Praise presenter launches campaign at Peterborough Cathedral

Crowds gathered at Peterborough Cathedral on Sunday to hear BBC Songs of Praise presenter Pam Rhodes talk about her recent visit to Nepal.

The event launched Peterborough-based charity The Leprosy Mission’s Heal Nepal campaign, its largest appeal to date which aims to equip its flagship hospital just outside Nepal’s capital Kathmandu to rid the country of leprosy.

The launch event was led by the Bishop of Peterborough, the Rt Rev Donald Allister, who together with Pam is a vice-president of The Leprosy Mission. Rev Allister said: “Leprosy is a 21st Century disease and it must be a disease where we today reach out and touch people in the name of Jesus.” Pam and Rev Allister are pictured with Peter Waddup and Lizzy Standbrook from The Leprosy Mission.