Something to Shout about - Lulu is coming to Peterborough

Legendary singer Lulu - celebrating 55 years since the release of the debut smash hit single ‘Shout’ - brings her ‘On Fire’ tour

to the Peterborough New Theatre later this year.

‘On Fire’ is a show packed full of hits, such as The Man Who Sold The World, Relight My Fire, To Sir With Love and, of course, Shout amongst many others, as Lulu recounts her remarkable life now at 70 years old and a career that has outshone many of her contemporaries.

Backed by her band, a huge LED screen (for the first time) showing carefully selected personal and career defining moments, Lulu will have the Peterborough audience sitting, standing, dancing, singing, laughing and simply listening to an amazing story on October 10.

Lulu said; “I’ve so enjoyed touring with my amazing band over the past few years that it didn’t take very long for me to get the urge to hit the road again. We’ll be playing here, there and everywhere, so I invite fans old and new to come along and share a great night covering my six decades in music. ”

Tickets are available from www.luluofficial.com