Snow warning issued for Cambridgeshire and south Lincolnshire - but will it snow in Peterborough?

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice across the region this evening, but will it snow in Peterborough?

The Met Office weather warning covers much of south Lincolnshire and Cambridgeshire as well as surrounding counties, in particular heavy sleet and snow is expected is Norfolk and Suffolk.

But will the worst of the weather miss Peterborough completely?

The weather map published by the Met Office today, Tuesday February 6, seems to show that Peterborough will miss the worst of the weather though, one of the very few places to fall in-between the two snow fronts.

The Met office weather warning for the region is issued for between 3pm today, Tuesday, and 10am tomorrow.

It reads: "Sleet and snow showers will continue to affect parts of eastern and southeastern England later on Tuesday, lasting well into the night in places. Some mostly small accumulations of snow are likely. This is an update to focus the warning area further south. Expect some delays to travel, while untreated surfaces become icy, leading to an increased risk of accidents or injuries."

But, as Peterborians know, the city does have a habit of avoiding the worst of the British weather.