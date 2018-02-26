Snow warning for Peterborough altered again as Met Office tracks 'Beast from the East' approaching Britain

The snow warning for Peterborough, issued by the Met Office, has been altered again.

As reported by the Peterborough Telegraph yesterday, Sunday, the Met Office had upgraded its warning for the city to an Amber 'be prepared warning.

The city saw flurries of snow at lunchtime today, Monday February 26, and the Met Office is still forecasting an 80% chance of snow tonight/tomorrow morning.

The worst of the snow was forecast for the early hours of tomorrow morning, Tuesday February 27.

However, the Met Office has now moved its Amber weather warning further north, and downgraded the warning for Peterborough to a yellow snow warning.

A Met Office forecaster said: "Snow showers or longer periods of snow are expected on Tuesday, accompanied by very low temperatures.

"The heaviest, most persistent snow looks likely to cross the area during the morning - the focus has been adjusted northwards to take into account latest ideas, removing Lincolnshire but adding more of Yorkshire and areas towards Manchester, Teesside, Durham and Newcastle.

"There is the likelihood of travel delays on roads, with some stranded vehicles and passengers, as well as delays or cancellations to rail and air travel. Some rural communities could become cut off. Power cuts may also occur and other services, such as mobile phones, may be affected."