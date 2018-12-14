Snow and ice warning for Peterborough issued

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice in Peterborough this weekend.

The warning - which is in place from 9am on Saturday morning until 9am on Sunday - says: “Freezing rain is expected to develop during Saturday, lasting into the early hours of Sunday. This may result in the formation of ice on roads, pavements, trees and other structures.

“Freezing rain is rare in the United Kingdom, but when it does occur impacts can be severe. This is due to the fact that it can form very quickly, it can be difficult to see, and is incredibly slippery.”