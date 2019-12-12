Slimming World members support their local foodbank

Members of Whittlesey PM and Eastrea Slimming World groups have taken part in a reverse advent, where they have been bringing in items for the past month to help local families in need.

Anna Foster, who runs the Eastrea groups, says: “I am passionate about fundraising for our local community and I am so proud of every one who has donated.”

Anna also ran a raffle in her groups where she raised £70 to buy items not normally donated like sanitary items. toiletries and cleaning products.

The groups have donated for several years after Christmas to encourage members to gift highly sinned foods to more needier folks of the town but this year is a first for the Whittlesey PM & Eastrea groups to have given a vast amount before Christmas has hit!

Charlene Knowles, who runs the Whittlesey PM groups, also had a collection and had already taken some chocolate advent calendars before this haul.

Brian Smithyman, the Whittlesey Christian Church leader and one of the co-coordinators for the Whittlesey Food Bank was overwhelmed with all the items donated and said it would go a long way in helping families in need.