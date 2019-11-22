Slimming World consultant who lost four stones re-starts classes in home town

After nine years of running two successful Slimming World classes in Werrington, multi-award-winning consultant Charlotte Hayward is relaunching the Tuesday evening group in her home town of Deeping St James.

She will start her classes on Tuesday, November 26 at The Deepings School, from 7.30pm with a promise, saying: “There is never, ever, any judgement in my groups, just support and advice to help members achieve their dreams in a safe, warm and friendly environment.”

Charlotte before her weight loss.

Charlotte currently helps around 250 members in Werrngton and, so far in 2019 has helped 54 slimmers achieve their dream weight, a total weight loss of 500 stones in 11 months.

Charlotte said: “I am myself more than four stones lighter, so I know how to keep on track. I know how difficult it can be at times and know the best ways to help people get back on track and stay on plan when they begin to waiver.”

Call Charlotte on 07809 569694 for more details.