Sleep rough to support charities

Three charities are joining forces for Peterborough’s Big Sleep Out.

The challenge of spending a night sleeping rough is being organised by YMCA Trinity Group, Hope into Action and Light Project Peterborough, with all money raised being split between the three.

The charities provide a variety of services to support those in need. Together they house and support rough sleepers, young people, vulnerable single adults and families across Peterborough.

The YMCA Trinity Group said: “The night will involve activities that give you an experience of what it is like to actually sleep on the streets.

“You will be provided with hot refreshments, entertainment and materials to make a shelter.

“However, the reality is that many rough sleepers do not have the luxury of running water and toilet facilities as we will do.

“Sleeping outside you will experience what it’s like to get minimal sleep as you feel vulnerable to the elements and other people around.”

Peterborough’s Big Sleep Out is a combination of YMCA Sleep Easy and Hope into Action Big Sleep Out with the aim of raising more awareness and funds to support more homeless people in the city.

The fundraiser is being held from 7pm on Friday, September 28 until 7am on Saturday, September 29 at Peterborough Cathedral.

Entry is £10 for anybody aged 10 or above and £17.50 for a family (two adults and two children).

Children can enter for free.

To register your place for the Big Sleep Out, visit: https://ymcatrinitygroup.org.uk/big-sleep-out/.