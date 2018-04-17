Six Peterborough neighbours celebrating lottery win

Six Peterborough neighbours will be celebrating after waking up to the news that their postcode has won People’s Postcode Lottery’s Daily Prize.

Four of the Lavender Crescent residents will see their bank account boosted by £1,000 each, but thanks to playing with two tickets, the remaining two winners have doubled their win to £2,000! All the winners play with the postcode PE1 3UJ.

People’s Postcode Lottery Ambassador, Danyl Johnson, offered his congratulations. He said: “What a great start to the week for our winners in Peterborough! It’s nice to see neighbours win together and I hope they all enjoy spending their prize.”

A minimum of 32% of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised £291 million to date for 4,000 good causes across Great Britain and internationally.

One cause close to the winners that players have helped to support is Peterborough Soup Kitchen. The group were awarded £19,195 last year to purchase a new van to make vital deliveries to those living in poverty.