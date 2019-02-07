Sign up for Peterborough’s Great Eastern Run

Peterborough’s amateur athletes and charity fundraisers can sign up to take on the challenge of the Perkins Great Eastern Run.

Entries for the 2019 half marathon will open on Monday, February 11, with over 1,000 people having already pre-registered for the popularrun.

The event takes place on Sunday, October 13 and with demand for places traditionally high, would-be runners are urged to sign up soon to avoid missing out.

Richard Graves, Marketing Promotions Manager for principal sponsors Perkins, said: “This event is a real highlight of Peterborough’s calendar so it is no wonder that pre-registrations have once again passed the 1,000 mark.

“Perkins is proud to continue to be part of this event as it brings people together, not just the thousands of runners, many of whom are raising money for causes close to their hearts, but also all those who volunteer their time to ensure the event is a huge success.”

Councillor Steve Allen, the city council’s cabinet member for recreation, said: “Last year’s event saw over 4,000 half marathon runners take part in very wet and windy conditions, but despite this, it was a great success with a fantastic atmosphere all around the course. Hundreds of participants raised money for worthy causes, particular those taking part in the Anna’s Hope Fun Run, which saw more than 1,000 entrants.

“Although this year’s event may seem a long time away, demand for places is always high and anyone taking part will want to train properly in advance, so we always advise booking your place early to avoid disappointment.

“Whether you’ve run the race before, or this will be your first ever half marathon, we hope to see you on the start line of the Perkins Great Eastern Run this October.”

The Perkins Great Eastern Run is famed for its fast, flat course that gives runners an excellent chance of a personal best.

Last year, the course was clocked as the eighth fastest in the UK for men and fourth fastest for women, with eight of the top ten men recording personal best times and the top six finishing women all recording personal bests.

This year will see the winning prize rise from £750 to £1,000.

To register interest for this year’s PGER please go to www.perkinsgreateasternrun.co.uk.