Shopping centre staff rewarded

Staff at Queensgate Shopping Centre have received awards for helping shoppers.

Twelve staff have been recognised as part of the Jones Lang LaSalle ‘Goint the Extra Mile’ awards that honour people within its property management across the country. The dozen were: David Wortley, Mel Hopcraft, Karim Hassine, Mohammad Amjid, Alphonce Tokoda, Guntis Supe, Simon Charlton, Icar Pereria, Katia Masotto, Jason Silver, Phil Savage and Chris Scott.

Carol Wakelin, Environmental Manager at Queensgate Shopping Centre said: “Congratulations to each and every person that has been awarded, their selfless actions are a credit to Queensgate and deserve this recognition, these incidents range from administering life-saving first aid to understanding and helping shoppers with dementia.”