Shoppers bring festive joy

Shoppers spread festive cheer for thousands of children, with the number of donations to the Gift Tree at Queensgate Shopping Centre revealed.

The number of gifts donated to children aged from newborn to teenagers came to a staggering 4,856, with each and every gift gratefully received.

“We cannot thank people enough,” said Carol Wakelin, environmental manager at Queensgate.

“Each year we are astounded by the kindness shoppers in Queensgate show at Christmas, and selflessness in donating a gift to someone they will never meet.

“These donations make a huge difference to the Spurgeons Children Charity work and it’s wonderful to see people of all ages wanting to get involved.”

Spurgeons, with the help of local delivery company APC, ensured all gifts were wrapped and delivered to children in time for Christmas Day.