Have your say

Shoppers were given the chance to jump aboard a dragon boat at Serpentine Green last Saturday. The display was to promote the Dragon Boat Festival which takes place at Peterborough City Rowing Club, Thorpe Meadows, on June 9 with crews raising money for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice.

To take part in the event, visit: http://dragonboatfestivals.co.uk/dragon-boat-festivals/peterborough-festival/.