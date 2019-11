A shed went up in flames with the fire then spreading to the house.

Fire crews from Stanground and Yaxley were called to Walgrave in Orton Malborne at 8.30pm last night (Thursday).

The shed fire. Photo: John Woolley

The flames not only caused extensive damage to the shed but also damaged windows in the house.

There were no reported injuries and the crews had returned to their stations by 10.15pm.