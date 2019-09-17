Shed and garage catch fire after arson attack near Peterborough bowling green

A shed and garage caught fire after an arson attack near a bowling green.

Firefighter from Stanground and Dogsthorpe were called out this morning (Tuesday) at 1.59am to a shed fire in Misterton, Orton Goldhay.

Firefighters putting out the flames. Photo: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

When they arrived they saw the fire had spread to a nearby garage.

Fortunately, the bowling green remained untouched.

Firefighters used one hose reel to extinguish the fire before returning to their stations by 3.15am.

Anyone with information about the fire should contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.