SEVERE WEATHER WARNING: Heavy rain and thunder forecast for Peterborough overnight

The Met Office has issued a severe weather warning for rain in Cambridgeshire and the Peterborough area this evening and into tomorrow.

The severe weather warning for rain is currently in place from 2am tomorrow morning (Wednesday) until 6am.

Neighbouring Northamptonshire faced flash flooding after storms t the weekend

Forecasters are predicting spells of rain and thunder, especially during this evening (Tuesday) and into tomorrow morning.

The Met Office warns: "Spells of rain and thunder are expected to continue through Tuesday onwards into Wednesday morning.

"Whilst some places will escape the worst of the rain, or even manage to stay largely dry, some of this rain will be heavy and up to around 30 mm could fall in an hour or less and 40-50 mm could fall in a couple of hours leaving flooding a possibility.

"The heaviest rain is likely from Tuesday afternoon with the most widespread heavy rain probably during the late evening and early hours of Wednesday."