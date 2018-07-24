Severe weather warning for thunderstorms in Peterborough issued by the Met Office as UK heatwave continues

Weather forecasters today warned Peterborough can expect thunderstorms later this week as the heatwave continues.

The Met Office warning applies for the whole of the east coast of England from 2pm to 11.45pm on Friday, July 27.

Thunderstorms are forecast for Peterborough later this week.

Temperatures on 31 degrees are forecast in Peterborough on Thursday and Friday with the humidity leading to the possibility for rain and thunderstorm in the city on Friday.

There is a 40% chance of rain forecast in Peterborough from 1pm, rising to a 70% chance of rain and possible thunderstorms by 7pm.

A Met Office spokesperson said: "There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail, or strong winds.

"Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services. Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

"There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.

"Whilst many places are likely to remain dry, there is the potential for thunderstorms to develop during Friday afternoon, lasting well into the evening.

"Where these occur, expect torrential downpours with a much as 30mm of rainfall in one hour and 60mm in three hours.

"Large hail and strong, gusty winds will be additional hazards."