Severe weather warning for Peterborough issued by Met Office as Storm Diana set to bring road and rail delays and possible power cuts

The Met Office has issued a severe weather warning for Peterborough as Storm Diana is set to blow through the city.

The yellow weather warning for high winds is in force throughout today, Thursday November 29, up until 5pm.

A Met Office spokesman said: "Windy and wet conditions will affect many areas today.

"Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely with some journeys taking longer. There is the chance of some cancellations as well as some road/bridge closures.

"Some short term loss of power and other services is possible

"It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities affected by spray and/or large waves with a small chance of injuries from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties."