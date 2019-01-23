Severe weather warning for Peterborough extended again as Met Office forecasts freezing fog and wintry showers

Have your say

The Met Office has today further extended Peterborough's weather warning for ice and wintry showers into Thursday morning.

It is the third day in a row that a yellow severe weather warning has been in place for Peterborough and wider Cambridgeshire.

While Peterborough missed the snow yesterday, flurries were reported in south Cambridgeshire, Lincolnshire and Northamptonshire.

The Met Office forecast for Peterborough currently is:

Today:

A cold and rather cloudy start to Wednesday, with a frost for many. Some sunny spells developing in the west but some rain, sleet and snow showers along east coastal areas, with a risk of ice. Feeling cold. Maximum temperature 4 °C.

A Met Office weather warning for ice and wintry showers remains in place. Photo: Shutterstock

Tonight:

Largely dry and clear this evening, with a widespread frost and freezing fog patches. Some cloudier conditions later, along with a few wintry showers but a risk of ice. Minimum temperature -5 °C.

Thursday:

Early wintry showers clearing to a few sunny spells in the afternoon, though freezing fog quite tenacious in the east. Some patchy rain in the west during the evening. Maximum temperature 6 °C.

Outlook for Friday to Sunday:

Breezy and less cold on Friday, with rain and hill fog. Some prolonged rain on Saturday then turning colder and increasingly windy on Sunday, with sunshine and wintry showers.