Several crews called out to roof fire in Yaxley

Several fire crews were called out to a roof fire in Yaxley.

On Sunday at 2.19pm one crew from Dogsthorpe, one crew and the multi-star aerial appliance from Stanground and one crew from Whittlesey were called to St Peters Walk.

Fire news

They arrived to find smoke issuing from the building and fire coming from the roof. The firefighters used two hose reels to extinguish the fire and had returned to their stations by 4.30pm.

The cause of the fire was accidental, a spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

The incident was re-inspected later in the evening.