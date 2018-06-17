Seventy enjoy tea on the lawn at Peterborough church

Have your say

All Saints Church opened the rectory gardens for Strawberry Cream Teas on Sunday.

On a sunny afternoon, dozens of parishioners were treated to a cuppa with fresh strawberries and cream, plus homemade scones and cakes.

All Saints' strawberry tea

Around 70 people of all ages paid £3.50 for the privilege and helped raise £293, with proceeds going to church funds.

On July 7, in association with The Friends of Itter Park, the church will hold its Summer Fete in Itter Park(12pm - 4pm).

There will be more than 20 stalls and games, a Roman pottery display, fairground rides, food, drink, ice cream and entertainment throughout the day by dancers from Tu Danse Studios, music from City of Peterborough Youth Ensemble and Thomas Dunleavy, a young singer and guitarist.

Free admission.