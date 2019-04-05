Seven fire crews tackle house, barn and caravan fire in Peterborough

Seven fire crews and a water carrier were called to a house fire which spread to a nearby barn and caravan.

The crews were called at 8.05pm yesterday (Thursday, April 4) to Willow Hall Lane, which is just off the back road between Peterborough and Whittlesey.

Fire news

The firefighters arrived to find a well-developed fire at an unoccupied house which had spread to a nearby barn and caravan.

They used two hose reels and a jet to extinguish the fire, before returning to their stations by 10.50pm.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.