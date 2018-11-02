Services will remember war sacrifices in run up to Remembrance Day in Peterborough

A series of services to remember war sacrifices across the world will take place in the run up to Remembrance Day.

The Royal British Legion launched the annual Poppy Appeal in Peterborough at Queensgate last week, when ten thousands poppies fell from the ceiling in a moving ceremony.

Parade from the Town Hall to Queensgate to launch this year's British Legion Poppy Appeal EMN-181026-164425009

There are a number of other events in the lead up to November 11, culminating in the civic service on Remembrance Day itself.

Ghousia Mosque in Gladstone Street is to hold a remembrance event on Saturday, November 3 from 2pm.

The service will focus on the contribution made by soldiers from across the Indian Subcontinent in the two World Wars.

Hassan Ameir, Secretary of the Ghousia Mosque Peterborough said: “Many people including Muslims are not aware that Muslims soldiers from all across India took key part in the World Wars and sacrificed their lives alongside Western forces.

“This amazing contribution must be highlighted as sadly it is not taught in our schools to a large extent. Our forefathers fought for Britain and it is crucial we promote the shared history.”

There will also be a mobile museum featuring uniforms, artillery and other artefacts.

The keynote speech at 4.45pm is by Jahan Mahmood, a World War historian.

All are welcome to attend.

A number of fascinating stories will also be told at St Botolph’s Church in Thorpe Road, Longthorpe, on Saturday from

7pm.

The church has collated 33 stories - including some from relatives of men who are on the church’s roll of honour - which will be read out, while there will also be the singing of hymns and First World War songs, and war poetry will be recited.

On Friday, November 9 and the following day ‘Naming the Men’ takes place in Cathedral Square from 10am until 4pm on both days.

During the First World War 1,177 men and one woman from Peterborough died either in service or as a result of enemy action.

The event will see each of their names read aloud, while commemorative postcards will be handed out. Some fascinating stories from the conflict will also be shared.

This year’s Civic Armistice and Remembrance event takes place on Sunday, November 11, starting with a military parade along Bridge Street from

10.45am, a two minute silence at 11am, followed by a service in Peterborough Cathedral from 11.45am.