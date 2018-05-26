Sensory room at Queensgate

Queensgate has launched the region’s first purpose built sensory room in a shopping centre.

The sensory room will provide parents of children with special needs and disabilities with a calm and peaceful sanctuary to use for free seven days a week.

The project started as a temporary pop-up last year but was so successful it has now become a permanent feature.

Legal firm Taylor Rose TTKW has given £10,000 to support the room run by charity Little Miracles, which helps families with children who have additional needs, disabilities and life-limiting conditions. The room is near to MAC Cosmetics and John Lewis. Mark Broadhead, Queensgate centre director, said: “The sensory room has proven to be a well needed service for our customers and it has my absolute support.”