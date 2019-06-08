See, smell and taste on Peterborough farm walk

Organic farm Riverford is opening its gates to the public for a series of summer walks at its site at Sacrewell.

The walks – the first one is on Wednesday, June 12 – will take place between 5pm and 7pm and will be followed by a Riverford picnic dinner made using fresh seasonal ingredients.

Nigel Venni, who helps to run the farm at Sacrewell, says the walks are a chance to experience the farm at its best.

“Each week we deliver boxes of veg and other organic produce across Peterborough so we thought it would be a great idea to throw our doors open so that people can see what we do for themselves,” he said.

“During summer, the farm is alive with activity and it’s the one time of the year when we plant, pick and sow crops all at once – it’s quite a sight. Because our produce is organic, guests will be able to taste our crops straight off the stalk.”

Nigel says guests will also have a chance to see the diversity of wildlife on display at the farm.

“Our farm at Sacrewell is home to a number of rare and endangered species. Butterflies brown argus and small heath have both been spotted on our farm, as have the birds reed bunting and yellowhammer. We also have flourishing communities of skylark and lapwing, despite their levels declining nationally,” he added.

Riverford is a working farm and there will be vehicles moving around the site. There is no transport along the route so all participants should be sure they are capable of completing the walk before booking.

Children are very welcome, though younger ones will probably find it hard going, the suggested minimum age is 8.

As the walks are around crops, dogs are not permitted. The walk is not suitable for wheelchair users.

For further information call 01803 227426, email help@riverford.co.uk or visit www.riverford.co.uk

Walk dates are June 12, July 3, August 7 and September 4.

Tickets are priced at £8 for adults and £4 for children between 5 and 12 years old, there is no charge for under 5s.