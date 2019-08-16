Second serious crash on A47 close to scene of fatal collision

Emergency services were called to a second serious crash on the A47 close to the scene of a fatal collision.
The second crash on the A47 yesterday evening (Thursday, July 15) happened less than a mile from a fatal crash earlier in the day.
A motorist who passed the scene of the second collision said emergency services appeared to have cut the roof from a car and a National Express coach had stopped at the scene.
The driver told us: “There were long queues of traffic. It looked a very nasty crash. One car was badly damaged and a coach was stopped at the scene. It is shocking to see two such nasty crashes less than a mile apart in the same day.”
Earlier yesterday ambulance services confirmed one person had died and another was in a serious condition following the first crash on the A47.
Emergency services were called at 11.39am with reports of a collision between a car and a lorry on the A47 at Eye.
The East Anglian Air Ambulance, Magpas, two ambulances, a rapid response vehicle and an ambulance officer all attended the scene.
One person was taken to Peterborough City Hospital in a serious condition.
However, despite the best efforts of all the medics, one person died at the scene.
More details on the second collision as we have them.