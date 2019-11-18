Second pensioner dies after fatal minibus crash - third person remains in critical condition

A second woman has died following a collision near Bluntisham on Thursday.

Barbara McGruer (86) of Trent Road, Bedford, was a passenger in a white Mercedes minibus which was involved in a collision with a black Volkswagen Golf on the B1040 Somersham Road at about 4.50pm.

The emergency services at the scene. Photo: Magpas Air Ambulance

She died in hospital on Saturday afternoon as a result of injuries sustained in the collision.

A woman who died at the scene has been named as Margaret Henwood (85) of Foxlease, Bedford. She was also a passenger in the minibus.

A total of 18 passengers from the minibus, all aged between 60 and 80, were taken to hospital.

Another person from the minibus is in a critical condition and a further 10 people remain in hospital with serious injuries, including the driver of the Volkswagen – a man in his 70s.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or has any information, is asked to contact the road policing unit on 101 quoting incident number 365 of 14 November or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.

