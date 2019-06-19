Search starts for Peterborough Telegraph Restaurant of the Year 2019 - who will you vote for?

We are on the hunt for the Peterborough Telegraph best restaurant of 2019 - it could be English or Turkish, Thai or Chinese, Italian or Indian - maybe even Vegan - there’s never been so much choice in the city.

Now we want you to tell us which local restaurant gets your votes.

It could be because of the fresh and innovative cuisine, traditional-style dishes, select and exclusive dishes you can find only in the restaurant you use.

Perhaps you love the friendly staff, the traditional style or the outrageous décor of the restaurant?

Maybe it’s so much more than just a place you go to eat?

We have drawn up a list of restaurants in the area that will compete for the title of Peterborough Telegraph Restaurant of the Year 2019. We now need you to help us decide who from this list is deserving of a place in our top ten finalists.

The details of eligible restaurants (below) will be printed in the Peterborough Telegraph on June 20 and June 27.

To vote from the list below, simply post the coupon on page 55, stating the full name, address and voting number of the restaurant you wish to nominate.

Nominations will close on July 5.

Please be aware photocopied or defaced coupons will not be accepted. Coupons received after the closing date will also not be accepted.

THE NOMINATIONS FOR 2019 ARE:

1: A Tasca, 311-313 Lincoln Road, Peterborough

2: Angel Spice, 2-4 High Street, Stilton

3: Argo Lounge, 7 Bridge Street, Peterborough

4: Bill’s, 7 Church Street Peterborough

5: Bombay Brasserie, 47 Broadway, Peterborough

6: Chubby Castor, 34 Peterborough Road, Castor

7: CIRCA 1852 at the Great Northern Hotel, Station Approach, Peterborough

8: Cote Brasserie, 4 Church Street, Peterborough

9: Dog in a Doublet, North Side, nr Thorney

11: Five Guys, 6 Church Street, Peterborough

12: Five Lads, Cowgate, Peterborough

13: Flame, Broadway, Peterborough

14: Fontanella’s, 10 Market St, Whittlesey,

15: Fratelli Tavolacalda, 2-3 Rivergate Shopping Centre, Peterborough

16: Golden Pheasant, Main Road, Etton

17: Gurkha Lounge, 2 Stewartby Avenue, Hampton

18: Handmade Burger Co, Westgate Arcade, Peterborough

19: House of Feasts, 41 Crowland Road, Eye Green

20: Ibrahimi Restaurant, 63 Sycamore Avenue, Dogsthorpe

21: Jennas, Brook Street, Peterborough

22: Lahore Tandoori, 539a Lincoln Road Peterborough

23: Lakeside Kitchen & Bar, Ham Lane, Peterborough

24: Maharanis, 5 Hargate Way, Hampton

25: Embe, Cowgate, Peterborough

26: Mattoni, 114 Four Chimneys Crescent, Peterborough

27: Mattoni, 2 Peterborough Road, Eye

28: Middletons Steakhouse & Grill, 9-15 Bridge Street, Peterborough

29: My Riga, 31 Lincoln Road, Peterborough

30: Paper Mills, London Road, Wansford

31: Paul Pry, 1023 Lincoln Road, Peterborough

32: Pizza House, 3 Cowgate, Peterborough

33: Pizza Parlour & Music Cafe, 5 Cowgate, Peterborough

34: Posh Fish and Chips at The Beehive, 62 Albert Place, Peterborough

35: Prevost, 20 Priestgate, Peterborough

36: Queen’s Head, Queen Street, Peterborough

37: Royal China, Dukesmead Industrial Estate, Werrington

38: Salamis Greek Taverna, 31 Broadway , Peterborough

39: Shah Jehan, 18 Park Road, Peterborough

40: Shanghai Garden, 579-581 Lincoln Road, Peterborough

41: Sonargaon Tandoori, Market Place, Whittlesey

42: St Petersburg, Broadway, Peterborough

43: Sundays, Cathedral Precincts, Peterborough

44: Taj Mahal, 37-39 Lincoln Road, Peterborough

45: Tavan, 77 Lincoln Road, Peterborough

46: The Banyan Tree, 53 Westgate, Peterborough

47: The Banyan Tree, Church Street, Werrington

48: The Black Horse, 14 Overend, Elton

49: The Bluebell Inn, 10 High Street, Glinton

50: The Blue Bell, Woodgate, Helpston

51: The Bull Hotel, Westgate, Peterborough

52: The Cherry House, 125 Church Street, Werrington

53: The Crown INN, 8 Duck Street, Elton

54: The Farmers Carvery & Grill, 200 Broadway, Yaxley

55: The Fox at Folksworth, 34 Manor Road, Folksworth

56: The Grain Barge, Embankment, Peterborough

57: The Pack Horse, Lincoln Road, Northborough

58: Turkish Kitchen, 34 New Road, Peterborough

59: Turtle Bay, 46 Queensgate Centre,

60: Vesuvio, Eastgate Mews, Whitlesey

61: When Polly Met Fergie, Westgate Arcade