Search starts for Peterborough Telegraph Restaurant of the Year 2019 - who will you vote for?

We are on the hunt for the Peterborough Telegraph best restaurant of 2019 - it could be English or Turkish, Thai or Chinese, Italian or Indian - maybe even Vegan - there’s never been so much choice in the city.
Now we want you to tell us which local restaurant gets your votes.
It could be because of the fresh and innovative cuisine, traditional-style dishes, select and exclusive dishes you can find only in the restaurant you use.
Perhaps you love the friendly staff, the traditional style or the outrageous décor of the restaurant?
Maybe it’s so much more than just a place you go to eat?
We have drawn up a list of restaurants in the area that will compete for the title of Peterborough Telegraph Restaurant of the Year 2019. We now need you to help us decide who from this list is deserving of a place in our top ten finalists.
The details of eligible restaurants (below) will be printed in the Peterborough Telegraph on June 20 and June 27.
Nominations will close on July 5.
Nominations will close on July 5.
Please be aware photocopied or defaced coupons will not be accepted. Coupons received after the closing date will also not be accepted.
THE NOMINATIONS FOR 2019 ARE:
1: A Tasca, 311-313 Lincoln Road, Peterborough
2: Angel Spice, 2-4 High Street, Stilton
3: Argo Lounge, 7 Bridge Street, Peterborough
4: Bill’s, 7 Church Street Peterborough
5: Bombay Brasserie, 47 Broadway, Peterborough
6: Chubby Castor, 34 Peterborough Road, Castor
7: CIRCA 1852 at the Great Northern Hotel, Station Approach, Peterborough
8: Cote Brasserie, 4 Church Street, Peterborough
9: Dog in a Doublet, North Side, nr Thorney
11: Five Guys, 6 Church Street, Peterborough
12: Five Lads, Cowgate, Peterborough
13: Flame, Broadway, Peterborough
14: Fontanella’s, 10 Market St, Whittlesey,
15: Fratelli Tavolacalda, 2-3 Rivergate Shopping Centre, Peterborough
16: Golden Pheasant, Main Road, Etton
17: Gurkha Lounge, 2 Stewartby Avenue, Hampton
18: Handmade Burger Co, Westgate Arcade, Peterborough
19: House of Feasts, 41 Crowland Road, Eye Green
20: Ibrahimi Restaurant, 63 Sycamore Avenue, Dogsthorpe
21: Jennas, Brook Street, Peterborough
22: Lahore Tandoori, 539a Lincoln Road Peterborough
23: Lakeside Kitchen & Bar, Ham Lane, Peterborough
24: Maharanis, 5 Hargate Way, Hampton
25: Embe, Cowgate, Peterborough
26: Mattoni, 114 Four Chimneys Crescent, Peterborough
27: Mattoni, 2 Peterborough Road, Eye
28: Middletons Steakhouse & Grill, 9-15 Bridge Street, Peterborough
29: My Riga, 31 Lincoln Road, Peterborough
30: Paper Mills, London Road, Wansford
31: Paul Pry, 1023 Lincoln Road, Peterborough
32: Pizza House, 3 Cowgate, Peterborough
33: Pizza Parlour & Music Cafe, 5 Cowgate, Peterborough
34: Posh Fish and Chips at The Beehive, 62 Albert Place, Peterborough
35: Prevost, 20 Priestgate, Peterborough
36: Queen’s Head, Queen Street, Peterborough
37: Royal China, Dukesmead Industrial Estate, Werrington
38: Salamis Greek Taverna, 31 Broadway , Peterborough
39: Shah Jehan, 18 Park Road, Peterborough
40: Shanghai Garden, 579-581 Lincoln Road, Peterborough
41: Sonargaon Tandoori, Market Place, Whittlesey
42: St Petersburg, Broadway, Peterborough
43: Sundays, Cathedral Precincts, Peterborough
44: Taj Mahal, 37-39 Lincoln Road, Peterborough
45: Tavan, 77 Lincoln Road, Peterborough
46: The Banyan Tree, 53 Westgate, Peterborough
47: The Banyan Tree, Church Street, Werrington
48: The Black Horse, 14 Overend, Elton
49: The Bluebell Inn, 10 High Street, Glinton
50: The Blue Bell, Woodgate, Helpston
51: The Bull Hotel, Westgate, Peterborough
52: The Cherry House, 125 Church Street, Werrington
53: The Crown INN, 8 Duck Street, Elton
54: The Farmers Carvery & Grill, 200 Broadway, Yaxley
55: The Fox at Folksworth, 34 Manor Road, Folksworth
56: The Grain Barge, Embankment, Peterborough
57: The Pack Horse, Lincoln Road, Northborough
58: Turkish Kitchen, 34 New Road, Peterborough
59: Turtle Bay, 46 Queensgate Centre,
60: Vesuvio, Eastgate Mews, Whitlesey
61: When Polly Met Fergie, Westgate Arcade