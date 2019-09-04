Search is on for Peterborough Telegraph Salon of the Year 2019

This is your chance to vote to make your favourite salon the Peterborough Telegraph Salon of the Year for 2019
Are they a cut above the rest? If so they need your vote!
Finding a salon you can trust is crucial. Your favourite salon might provide the best blowdries, the perfect haircuts, the neatest threading, the hottest self tans, the most relaxing massages, fantastic facials or the most glamorous nails.
Whether it’s the way they colour your hair, the extra little touches, or the friendly welcome you always receive. So who do you want to win?
The entries have been received, and today we reveal the shortlist. We are now asking our readers to vote and the salon with the most votes will be crowned Salon of the Year 2019!
To vote couldn’t be easier. All you need to do is fill in the entry form on in the Peterborough Telegraph on September 5 and 12.
The closing date for votes is September 20.
Here is the list of nominations:
1) 81 Broadway, 81 Broadway, Peterborough
2) A.G’s Hair Design, 134A High St, Fletton
3) Beauty and Wellness Salon, 5 Fletton Ave, Peterborough
4) Beauty Within You, Marriot Hotel, Lynchwood
5) Bella Mia Hair & Beauty, Unit 1a, Bellona Dr, Cardea
6) Booty Room, 1260 Lincoln Rd, Werrington
7) Boss Hairdressing, 43a Belsize Avenue, Woodston
8) Burghley Hair, Bishops Road, Peterborough
9) Chic Beauty, 226 Dogsthorpe Rd, Peterborough
10) Chic Boutique Hair Salon, 2 Eyebury Rd, Eye
11) D’agnano’s, 3 Parnwell Local Centre
12) Designer Group, 180 Gunthorpe Rd, Peterborough
13) Edelmira Beauty, 9 High St, Glinton
14) Eden Hair Studio, 27 Oakleigh Drive, Peterborough
15) El’esteem Hairdressers, 259 Peterborough Rd, Peterborough
16)Elesha Salon, 109 Fulbridge Rd,Peterborough
17) Emilio Hair Design, 2A Orton Avenue, Peterborough
18) Ethos Hair & Beauty, 44 New Rd, Woodston
19) Fabnails Beauty Studio, 8 Athena Close, Cardea
20) Gerald Knight, 2 Eastgate Mews, Whittlesey
21) Glory Weaves Salon, 951 Lincoln Road, Walton
22) Hair Gallery, 10 Bretton Way, Bretton
23) Hair by Kerri, Gunthorpe
24) Hair Obsession, 7 Desborough Ave, Stanground
25) House of Vasha Beauty Therapy, 85 Sprignall, South Bretton
26) J’Re Hair Design, 5 Skaters Way, Werrington
27) John Lionel Hair Design, 4 Queen St, Peterborough
28) Kirsty’s Hair & Beauty, 109 Welland Rd, Peterborough
29) Locks and Shades Hairdressing, 39 Mereview Industrial Estate, Yaxley
30) M&ARC Hair & Beauty, 118 High St, Fletton
31) Melanie Richards Hair Boutique, 100 Bridge St, Peterborough
32) Micheal John Hair Artwork, 30 Queensgate Centre, Peterborough
33) Millie & Co Hair & Beauty, 58 Hargate Way, Hampton Hargate
34) Bamboolocks, 44 New Road, Woodston
35) Paula’s Hair Design, 69 Wisbech Rd, Thorney
36) Pkai, 15 Westgate Arcade
37) Pkai Hair Hampton, Unit 5a Serpentine Green
38) Remember The Magic Salon, 16A Lincoln Rd, Glinton
39) Retro Beauty Salon, 47 Burghley Rd, Peterborough
40) RO Skin, Holiday Inn, Thorpe Wood
41) Root 66, 44a High St, Fletton
42) Santo Sebastian, 27 London Rd, Fletton
43) Savi Hairdressing, 29 Oundle Rd, Peterborough
44) Serenity Loves, 438 Oundle Rd, Orton Longueville
45) Seven Hair and Body, 70 Storrington Way, Werrington
46) Sophisti-Cut, 3 Landsdowne Rd, Yaxley
47) Talking Heads Hair Studio, 17 Broadway, Peterborough
48) The Little Hair Shop, 34 Bellman’s Rd, Whittlesey
49) The Oasis Beauty Salon, 52A High St, Eye Green
50) The Old Forge Hair & Beauty, 12 Cross St, Farcet
51) Tuya, 14 Vale Dr, Hampton Vale
52) Verso Hair Salon, 40-42 Westgate, Peterborough
53) Wiktoria’s Unisex Hair & Beauty Salon, 1231 Bourges Blvd Peterborough
54) Zuri Hair and Beauty, 83 Church St, Peterborough