Search is on for Peterborough Telegraph Salon of the Year 2019

This is your chance to vote to make your favourite salon the Peterborough Telegraph Salon of the Year for 2019

Are they a cut above the rest? If so they need your vote!

Finding a salon you can trust is crucial. Your favourite salon might provide the best blowdries, the perfect haircuts, the neatest threading, the hottest self tans, the most relaxing massages, fantastic facials or the most glamorous nails.

Whether it’s the way they colour your hair, the extra little touches, or the friendly welcome you always receive. So who do you want to win?

The entries have been received, and today we reveal the shortlist. We are now asking our readers to vote and the salon with the most votes will be crowned Salon of the Year 2019!

To vote couldn’t be easier. All you need to do is fill in the entry form on in the Peterborough Telegraph on September 5 and 12.

The closing date for votes is September 20.

Here is the list of nominations:

1) 81 Broadway, 81 Broadway, Peterborough

2) A.G’s Hair Design, 134A High St, Fletton

3) Beauty and Wellness Salon, 5 Fletton Ave, Peterborough

4) Beauty Within You, Marriot Hotel, Lynchwood

5) Bella Mia Hair & Beauty, Unit 1a, Bellona Dr, Cardea

6) Booty Room, 1260 Lincoln Rd, Werrington

7) Boss Hairdressing, 43a Belsize Avenue, Woodston

8) Burghley Hair, Bishops Road, Peterborough

9) Chic Beauty, 226 Dogsthorpe Rd, Peterborough

10) Chic Boutique Hair Salon, 2 Eyebury Rd, Eye

11) D’agnano’s, 3 Parnwell Local Centre

12) Designer Group, 180 Gunthorpe Rd, Peterborough

13) Edelmira Beauty, 9 High St, Glinton

14) Eden Hair Studio, 27 Oakleigh Drive, Peterborough

15) El’esteem Hairdressers, 259 Peterborough Rd, Peterborough

16)Elesha Salon, 109 Fulbridge Rd,Peterborough

17) Emilio Hair Design, 2A Orton Avenue, Peterborough

18) Ethos Hair & Beauty, 44 New Rd, Woodston

19) Fabnails Beauty Studio, 8 Athena Close, Cardea

20) Gerald Knight, 2 Eastgate Mews, Whittlesey

21) Glory Weaves Salon, 951 Lincoln Road, Walton

22) Hair Gallery, 10 Bretton Way, Bretton

23) Hair by Kerri, Gunthorpe

24) Hair Obsession, 7 Desborough Ave, Stanground

25) House of Vasha Beauty Therapy, 85 Sprignall, South Bretton

26) J’Re Hair Design, 5 Skaters Way, Werrington

27) John Lionel Hair Design, 4 Queen St, Peterborough

28) Kirsty’s Hair & Beauty, 109 Welland Rd, Peterborough

29) Locks and Shades Hairdressing, 39 Mereview Industrial Estate, Yaxley

30) M&ARC Hair & Beauty, 118 High St, Fletton

31) Melanie Richards Hair Boutique, 100 Bridge St, Peterborough

32) Micheal John Hair Artwork, 30 Queensgate Centre, Peterborough

33) Millie & Co Hair & Beauty, 58 Hargate Way, Hampton Hargate

34) Bamboolocks, 44 New Road, Woodston

35) Paula’s Hair Design, 69 Wisbech Rd, Thorney

36) Pkai, 15 Westgate Arcade

37) Pkai Hair Hampton, Unit 5a Serpentine Green

38) Remember The Magic Salon, 16A Lincoln Rd, Glinton

39) Retro Beauty Salon, 47 Burghley Rd, Peterborough

40) RO Skin, Holiday Inn, Thorpe Wood

41) Root 66, 44a High St, Fletton

42) Santo Sebastian, 27 London Rd, Fletton

43) Savi Hairdressing, 29 Oundle Rd, Peterborough

44) Serenity Loves, 438 Oundle Rd, Orton Longueville

45) Seven Hair and Body, 70 Storrington Way, Werrington

46) Sophisti-Cut, 3 Landsdowne Rd, Yaxley

47) Talking Heads Hair Studio, 17 Broadway, Peterborough

48) The Little Hair Shop, 34 Bellman’s Rd, Whittlesey

49) The Oasis Beauty Salon, 52A High St, Eye Green

50) The Old Forge Hair & Beauty, 12 Cross St, Farcet

51) Tuya, 14 Vale Dr, Hampton Vale

52) Verso Hair Salon, 40-42 Westgate, Peterborough

53) Wiktoria’s Unisex Hair & Beauty Salon, 1231 Bourges Blvd Peterborough

54) Zuri Hair and Beauty, 83 Church St, Peterborough