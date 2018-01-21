Search for new firefighters

A recruitment campaign has been started to find new firefighters.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service have launched the campaign, which will see new recruits posted across the county.

Candidates will be required to attend one of the eight information events in order to gain access to the online application process.

Chief Fire Officer Chris Strickland said: “There is a lot more to being a firefighter than people think. There is a much greater emphasis on engaging with communities and working proactively with partners to prevent emergencies.”

Candidates must permanently reside within 10 miles of the boundary of the county, must be 18 on or before May 6, 2018, have five or more GCSEs A* - C (or equivalent), including Maths and English Language, be able to swim, hold a full UK driving licence and not be subject to any unspent criminal convictions.

For more details visit www.cambsfire.gov.uk