Sea of cyclists set for roads round city

Thousands of Peterborough peddlers will be joining cyclists from around the globe at a major race around the roads of the county.

The Tour of Cambridgeshire will start in Peterborough and see scores of cyclists racing through the countryside around the city in a series of events on Saturday, June 2 and Sunday, June 3.

The route

Members of the public will be able to ride with elite cyclists with the chance to qualify for the world championships.

It is the third time the event has been held, and roads will be closed throughout the weekend to allow the riders to compete safely.

Tom Caldwell, one of the event organisers, said: “This year will be bigger than ever - we will have some 10,000 entrants taking part. It is one of the biggest events of its type in the world.

“We have events for the whole family over the weekend - We have a Family Fondo at the East of England Arena on Saturday, and the Grand Fondo Sportive on Sunday.”

The Sportive event is a 79- mile course starting in Peterborough and taking riders through Sawtry, Holme, Whittlesey and Yaxley. It is open to all riders, with particpants split into different abilities.

Mr Caldwell said: “It is a very flat course, which has its own challenges. We have people coming from Brazil, New Zealand, America and across Europe to take part. It is a truly international event.

“The top 25 per cent of finishers will go to the world championships.”

There will also be time trials and other races on Saturday, with all events based at the East of England Arena.

People are still able to sign up for the Family Fondo and the Sportive event.

For more information about the different events, road closures and diversions, and how to sign up, visit www.golazocycling.com/Tour_of_Cambridgeshire