Sawtry charity shop celebrates its sixth birthday

There was reason to celebrate at the popular CARESCO charity shop in Sawtry, Peterborough, which is now six years old.

“As a charity that is here to serve the community, we firmly believe in selling our goods at very reasonable prices,” said CARESCO Chair, Tina Campbell.

“We are always grateful for donations”, she added, “and with our nearby ‘Man Cave’ workshop, we are able to recycle and repair furniture and electrical goods for future use. I am very grateful to our friendly and hard-working volunteers who give up their time to make our shop such a success”.

Open Monday to Friday from 9am ‘til 4.30pm (and now 9am ‘til 4pm on Saturdays), the CARESCO charity shop also serves as a drop-off for food bank donations.

For more information, please call 01487 832 105.