Save money on your bills

Citizens Advice Peterborough is to hold a free Energy Best Deal Workshop to help take the sting out of people’s fuel bills.

The workshop is taking place during Big Energy Saving Week at the PCR Office, Unit 23/24 Herlington, Orton Malbourne, on Tuesday, January 23, from 10am to 2pm.

Everyone is invited to attend the event where they will be shown how to reduce their energy costs using a three-step rule of check, switch and save.

Switch and Save drop-ins are also being held at Citizens Advice Peterborough in St Mark’s Street every day from January 22 to 26 from 10am to noon.

Keith Jones, chief executive of Citizens Advice Peterborough, said: “It’s important for us to be taking part in Big Energy Saving Week as it’s older people and those on the lowest incomes who are likely to be paying over the odds for their energy as they’re least likely to switch.”