Sausage and Cider Fest comes to Peterborough

The Sausage and Cider Fest is coming to Peterborough for the first time later this year.

Expect a great array of amazing ciders and sausages to indulge in on Saturday, November 16, when the East of England Arena and Events Centre is taken over.

There will be a huge variety of delicious sausages - definitely not your standard local supermarket bangers- sourced from butchers and with a little twist.

Visitors will also have a chance to enjoy some incredible live music with the festival’s in-house band and live DJ acts, whilst enjoying a pint or two of the delicious craft ciders and beers on offer.

“We love real cider and scour all corners of the UK for the finest cider money can buy,” said a spokesman, “ then bring it for you to taste, savour and enjoy with your friends, alongside great sausages and fine music.”

Non-cider drinkers fear not, as there will be craft beer, a gin bar, prosecco bar and soft drinks available.

The event will be hosted in afternoon and evening sessions. Tickets from www.sausageandciderfest.co.uk