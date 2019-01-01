Sabs and supporters out in force at Fitzwillam Hunt near Peterborough

Supporters and sabs were both out in force on New Year’s Day for the traditional January 1 Fitzwilliam Hunt.

The hunt met in Wansford,with hundreds of people coming out to get a view of the horses, dogs and the golden eagle used by the hunt. The crowd gathered at the Haycock Hotel before the hunt started, with dozens of hounds and horses on display. They were joined by anti-hunt protesters, who were carrying banners labelling the hunt ‘illegal and immoral.’ Children were in both groups, supporting the hunt and protesting against it.

