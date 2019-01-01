Fitzwilliam Hunt New Year's Day 2019 meet at Wansford EMN-190101-131341009

Sabs and supporters out in force at Fitzwillam Hunt near Peterborough

Supporters and sabs were both out in force on New Year’s Day for the traditional January 1 Fitzwilliam Hunt.

The hunt met in Wansford,with hundreds of people coming out to get a view of the horses, dogs and the golden eagle used by the hunt. The crowd gathered at the Haycock Hotel before the hunt started, with dozens of hounds and horses on display. They were joined by anti-hunt protesters, who were carrying banners labelling the hunt ‘illegal and immoral.’ Children were in both groups, supporting the hunt and protesting against it.

Fitzwilliam Hunt New Year's Day 2019 meet at Wansford. Group of protestors at the event EMN-190101-131213009

Fitzwilliam Hunt New Year's Day 2019 meet at Wansford. Group of protestors at the event EMN-190101-131436009

Fitzwilliam Hunt New Year's Day 2019 meet at Wansford. Group of protestors at the event EMN-190101-131202009

Fitzwilliam Hunt New Year's Day 2019 meet at Wansford. Group of protestors at the event EMN-190101-131224009

