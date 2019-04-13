Runners get set for Peterborough Marathon

Amateur athletes are preparing for the ultimate running challenge as the first Peterborough Marathon takes place this weekend.

Hundreds of joggers will run the 26.2 miles of the city course on Sunday.

Runner Jo Pavey arrives in Peterborough to promote the Peterborough Marathon EMN-191203-192830009

Most of the race takes place off road, so it is not expected to cause much traffic disruption.

Around 400 people are set to compete in the race, which has been organised by Subblime Racing.

The race starts and finishes at The Marriott Hotel in Lynch Wood, with runners setting off at 10am.

The course itself takes the athletes from Lynch Wood alongside the Nene Valley Railway and to Ferry Meadows, before heading along the Rowing Lake.

They will then run along the River Nene, past the Key Theatre, reaching the half way point at The Millennium Bridge.

The runners will then begin the long trek home, heading back towards the city centre and Stanground Lock, before returning to the Marriott Hotel following the same routes as earlier in the race.

A large portion of the event take place on footpaths, but there will be road closures at Lynch Wood at the start of the event.

Stop and Go boards will also be used to control traffic at Love’s Hill in Castor at mile three. Love’s Hill makes up a short part of the beginning of the course which is not included at the end. Other parts of the course will take place on open roads, however.

It is hoped the marathon will take place again next year, with a larger number of people taking on the challenge. Pre-registration for the 2020 event is already open.

For more information about the race visit www.sublimeracing.com