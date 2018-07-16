Runners get drenched with powder paint for Fun Colour Rush at Peterborough’s Showground

More than a thousand charity runners were drenched with powder paint as they took part in the Fun Colour Rush at the East of England Arena and Events Centre (Showground).

The 5km event in the sunshine took place on Sunday morning with thousands of pounds being raised for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice.

The popular event sees the entrants covered in paint before running, jogging or walking the course after warming up to some retro tunes.

Donna Young, head of fundraising at the hospice in Thorpe Road, Longthorpe, said the money raised will have a huge benefit to the care Thorpe Hall provides.

She said: “We had a brilliant day at Fun Colour Rush on Sunday. It was fantastic to see so many people enjoying themselves in the sunshine.

“A huge thank you to everyone who raised sponsorship money for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, it means the world to us.

“We are still counting up sponsorship money but we expect it to be in the thousands. Every penny makes a real difference and we are so grateful.

“Whether we’re supporting people in the hospice or their own homes, our focus is on quality of life – giving every patient the care and support they need to spend the time they have left in the way they choose.

“As a charity we rely on the generosity of our supporters to continue to provide important care to local people.”

For more information on Thorpe Hall, visit: http://www.sueryder.org/care-centres/hospices/thorpe-hall-hospice.