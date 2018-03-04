Runner inspires Peterborough pupils

Have your say

Children at Highlees Primary School received an exciting visit last week, from Inspire+ ambassador and marathon challenge runner, Ben Smith.

Ben has completed 401 marathons in 401 consecutive days and raised in excess of £330,000 for two anti-bullying charities.

During his visit, he answered questions about his impressive achievement.

The children were left amazed and inspired to follow their own aspirations with just as much passion and dedication as Ben.

Mrs Jo Stroud, Head of School, said that at Highlees “We are ambitious for our children and our school. We have big ideas and set no limits on what our children can aspire to and achieve”.

She added: “Ben’s accomplishment makes him a wonderful role model for all of us.”