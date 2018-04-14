Royal Wedding joy for city teenage guest

A teenage boy from Peterborough will be a guest at the Royal Wedding- after working to turn his life around.

Jamie Turner (16) from Cardea will be at the marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on May 19 at Windsor Castle after being invited by Lord-Lieutenant Julie Spence.

He received the invitation after Lord Lt Spence heard how he had worked to beat his autism.

Mum Belinda Bridges said she was very proud of her son.

She said: “He is amazing. He goes to Nenegate Special School, and when he started he was a different person. He would never go out and leave his room, and didn’t make a lot of friends.

“Now he has much more confidence, has made lots of friends and is doing really well in his GCSEs.”

Jamie was selected as one of six people from Cambridgeshire after he gave a speech to more than 40 VIP guests as part of his Duke of Edinburgh Award.

Belinda said; “We had to do a speech to 100 people in Cambridge, and then to 40 VIPs at St James’ Palace. To see what he can do now, compared to when he was 11 makes me so proud - he is like a different person.”

Lord Lt Spence said: “I was asked, along with other Lord-Lieutenants from across the UK, to nominate inspirational local people to attend this special day, and particularly wanted to highlight young people, or those who seek to help and inspire the next generation.

“I am delighted with my nominees – each of whom richly deserves this honour - and I hope that they along with Prince Harry and Ms Markle - have a fantastic day to remember.”