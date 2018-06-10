Royal seal of approval for volunteers

Two much loved organisations in Peterborough have been given a top award.

Peterborough Sailability and Railworld Wildlife Haven have been given the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service, one of the top awards for voluntary groups in the UK.

Peterborough Sailability

Peterborough Sailability, based at Ferry Meadows, offers disabled residents the chance to get out on the water and sail.

Secretary James Hopgood said: “We are very proud indeed to have achieved this Award. Our volunteers give their time, energy and enthusiasm to bring happiness and a sense of independence to more than 200 people with a disability from our city.”

The Railworld Wildlife Haven was the brainchild of Brian Pearce, who, with the help of local companies and thousands of volunteers, has completely transformed a derelict piece of land into a city centre oasis of natural beauty. The site is also home to a model railway, and volunteers work with schools throughout the year.

Brian, who paid tribute to a number of companies and the volunteers who have helped create the haven, said: “So many people give their time for free at the Haven and it just goes to show what you can create when people come together as one.”