Royal Mail apologises as Peterborough postbox stolen a year ago still not replaced

Royal Mail has apologised for not replacing a postbox which was stolen more than a year ago

Residents in Werrington have been waiting since January 2018 for a postbox to be replaced in Amberley Slope.

At the time of the theft a Royal Mail spokesman said: “We will be replacing the postbox as soon as possible.”

However, the Peterborough Telegraph has been contacted by a frustrated resident who said the community are still waiting for the replacement postbox to be brought in.

In response, a Royal Mail spokesperson said: “We would like to apologise to customers for the delay in replacing this postbox. We can confirm that a replacement request has been raised, and the necessary checks and planning requests are under way.

“The new postbox will be installed as soon possible. Any customers with concerns about their mail can contact Royal Mail customer services via royalmail.com, on Twitter @RoyalMailHelp, or by calling 03457 740 740.”