Roy of the Rovers reboot is great result with 1,250 copies given away to Peterborough children

Peterborough children will get to enjoy legendary football comic Roy of the Rovers thanks to a large giveaway in the city.

Rebellion, the publisher of the 2018 Roy of the Rovers reboot, has teamed up with the National Literacy Trust to give away 10,000 books from the brand new series, with 1,250 copies to be distributed to reluctant readers in Peterborough.

The books are being distributed through Peterborough’s National Literacy Trust hub.

Nationally, this week’s giveaway includes 5,000 copies of Roy of the Rovers: Scouted, an illustrated novel by celebrated children’s author Tom Palmer, and 5,000 copies of Roy of the Rovers: Kick-Off, by best-selling comics writer Rob Williams (2000 AD, Suicide Squad) and artist Ben Willsher (2000 AD, Doctor Who Magazine).

Rebellion CEO Jason Kingsley said: “We’re delighted to be bringing brand new Roy of the Rovers comics and novels to children up and down the country. Over the years Roy was many youngsters’ route into reading, and we often hear from journalists, authors and, of course, footballers, who went on to have careers inspired by the comic.

“It’s a real pleasure to be bringing the joy of reading – and Roy of the Rovers – to an entirely new generation of readers.”

Jim Sells, sport and literacy programme manager at the National Literacy Trust, said: “I loved Roy of the Rovers growing up, so I’m delighted that the adventures of Roy Race and Melchester Rovers are back to inspire a whole new generation of children to get reading.

“We’ve seen first hand how bringing football into the classroom can level the playing field for children who have fallen behind in their reading, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds, where we focus our work.

“We would like to thank Rebellion for their generous support and for enabling us to get 10,000 exciting new books into the hands of the children who need them the most in our National Literacy Trust hubs.”