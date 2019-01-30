Routine eye test leads to woman being diagnosed with brain tumour

A routine eye test led to a woman being diagnosed with a brain tumour.

Mum-of three from Langtoft Nicola Ferdinand (41) went for a test at Specsavers in The Burghley Centre, Bourne.

She was examined by store director and optometrist Neil Stradling who immediately found a worrying anomaly in her eye. Nicola was then referred to Peterborough City Hospital for further tests where an MRI revealed that she had a possible meningioma tumour in her brain.

She was sent to a specialist clinic at Addenbrooke’s Hospital where she was diagnosed with an Optic Nerve Sheath Meningioma on her left nerve, as well as three other meningioma tumours around her brain. She said: “It was a total shock. I wasn’t expecting anything so serious.

“I’m hugely grateful to Neil at Specsavers – without his quick actions and referrals it could have been a lot worse.”

Nicola received radiotherapy treatment for six weeks which prevented her losing her sight. She added: “I would encourage everyone to go and have their eyes tested. It helped to pick up an anomaly in my eye in the early stages which allowed me to get treatment.”

Neil said: “We’re very pleased to hear that Nicola is on the mend and her prognosis is good. It was a life-changing diagnosis and our very best wishes go out to her and her family.”