Rousing send-off for final Faith Camp in Peterborough after 36 years

A rousing send-off helped say goodbye to Kingdom Faith Camp after 36 years in Peterborough.

This year’s event at the East of England Arena and Events Centre (Showground) has been confirmed as the final edition in the city, with thousands of people descending on Peterborough for the week-long camp.

Pastor Clive Urquhart, speaking on a video on the Kingdom Faith website, said: “Thirty-six years of Faith Camp has flown by, and over the years so many invidiuals, couples, families and households have been amazingly impacted by what God has done in their lives.

“It’s exciting to see so many people who have been saved over the years, filled with the Holy Spirit, releasing the gifts of the Spirit. Seeing people healed, set free, delivered and lives just transformed.

“People have heard their callings, their destinies and things that God wants to do in and through their lives.”