Rousing send-off at pub funeral for ‘one-off’ Peterborough club chairman

It is only natural to toast the memory of a good friend who has recently passed away - but this was taken to a new level as members of a Peterborough club sank pints, danced away and played bingo at a pub funeral.

The Parkway Sports And Social Club in Maskew Avenue was packed to the rafters on Tuesday lunchtime, with many people taking the opportunity to enjoy a midday tipple and give a roaring send-off to “well respected” David Browitt. The 78-year-old had been the club’s chair for a remarkable 40 years, as well as a member for another 15 years on top of that. A railway employee for 50 years, David passed away from illness but not before he had the chance to make it clear that he wanted a funeral the likes of which his friends had never seen before. Former long-standing city councillor Charles Swift remembered seeing David not long before he died and recalled the message he had given him. “He said ‘Charles, sit down and let’s plan my funeral. I want it to be a happy event’. He wanted a Manchester United flag on his coffin and for it just to be a happy go lucky event.” Bachelor David’s wishes were brought to fruition, with a flag of the Red Devils on his coffin and a party atmosphere at his beloved club which was packed to capacity. Charles said: “It’s a social occasion with beer on the table and playing bingo. I’m not aware of anything like this being done in Peterborough or Cambridgeshire before. Nobody has ever heard of a full pub funeral taking place, with David being saluted as he goes out with a glass of beer and scotch.” David’s coffin was brought into the club from St Paul’s Church in Lincoln Road with the service being led by Reverend Ron Watkinson. There were hymns and a eulogy from Charles which were mixed in with bingo and dancing, and there was loud applause when the coffin was taken out at the end. A true Peterborian, David was born in Scotney Street and continued to live in New England all of his life. Charles added: “He was old school - he would do anything for anybody. He was well respected and well liked. He was outspoken and would say a spade was a spade but would quietly put his hand in his back pocket to help people. He was a one-off - a proper New England lad. There won’t be anyone like him again. His legacy is through club life in New England. He improved a lot of other people’s lives by what he did behind the scenes, but he never got an MBE or OBE. We wanted to give him the best send off I’ve seen anyone given in Peterborough. A wonderful send off for a perfect New England gentlemen.”

