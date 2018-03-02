Round-up: Weekend plans in Peterborough cancelled for many due to Beast from the East

Weekend plans for many in Peterborough have been cancelled due to the ‘Beast from the East’.

Yesterday it was announced that the Peterborough Drama Festival which was due to take place today (Friday, March 2) and tomorrow at the Salvation Army Citadel off Lincoln Road was cancelled due to the bad weather.

The East of England Model Show

And it has now been confirmed that the annual East of England Model Show, featuring hundreds of detailed models of aircraft, vehicles, ships and railways, is also off.

The even was due to be held at Queen Katherine Academy on Sunday.

South Holland District Council has also announced that the Spalding and Holbeach markets tomorrow will be closed.

Peterborough United's match at Shrewsbury Town tomorrow afternoon is also off, while sport in the city has also been badly affected by the weather, with all local football postponed, although scheduled UCL matches had not been called off.

All hockey at Bretton Gate has been postponed, but so far the ice hockey at Planet Ice in Bretton is set to go ahead, with the Peterborough Phantoms taking on Basingstoke Bison in a table-topping clash at 5.30pm on Sunday.

The club are also in action at home from 7pm the night before against London Raiders.

If there are any other events cancelled, please let us know by emailing news@peterboroughtoday.co.uk.