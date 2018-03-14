Rough sleeper spotted living inside phone booth in Peterborough where man died

A rough sleeper has been spotted inside a phone booth in Peterborough where another man died.

The rough sleeper was seen in the phone booth in Gladstone Street, and when he was not there personal belongings were seen to have been left behind.

Late last December a man was found unconscious in the same phone booth, before being confirmed dead a couple of days later.

And just over two years ago the Peterborough Telegraph ran an article about a homeless man who was living in the same phone booth.

The man had set up his home in the box, even putting sheets up to act as a curtain.

At the time, Peterborough City Council said the homeless man had turned down its offer of accommodation but that it was still continuing to offer him support to leave the streets.

A person who contacted the Peterborough Telegraph this week said the rough sleeper there now was the same one who had been there in 2016.

A Peterborough City Council spokesman said: “We have received a report of a rough sleeper there.

“Officers visited the location yesterday (Monday) and early this morning but found no trace. We will visit again later this week or if we receive another report.”